Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

The company says that its India R&D centre, spare parts operations, head office, two-wheeler and power product business will continue as normal at Greater Noida.

By:Updated: Dec 23, 2020 5:05 PM

We heard about these rumors sometime ago. However, there was no confirmation or denial from Honda Car India Limited. Today, the company has released a statement that says that they are “realigning production operations, to focus on sustainable business efficiency.” To this very effect, the Greater Noida plant will remain shut for production. HCIL on its part will move production operations to its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The company says that its India R&D centre, spare parts operations, head office, two-wheeler and power product business will continue as normal at Greater Noida. These can be attributed to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and low sales volumes. HCIL claims that sales have improved greatly in the last 2-3 months but then the current market condition is unpredictable. The daily production volume was back to pre-COVID days in September.

Also Read New Honda City review

The sales momentum came back during the festive season and HCIL could cash in on the sentiment as well. Gaku Nakanishi, the president and CEO of HCIL said that the Tapukara plant will be a unified manufacturing base for the company in India. He said that the Indian economy is expected to recover soon and Honda will bring its latest models as well as technological advancements to the market. The Tapukara plant is spread over 450 acres and was inaugurated sometime in 2014. This plant has a 1.8 lakh units/annum capacity. It is an integrated manufacturing unit that also has the Forging, Press Shop, Powertrain shop, Weld shop, Paint shop, Plastic Moulding, Engine assembly, Frame assembly, and Engine Testing.

Honda Car India currently has the City, Civic, Amaze, WR-V and CR-V models for our market. Nearly Rs 2.5 lakh discount is being offered on the new Honda Civic this month. In what can be dubbed as a first, the company also sells both generations of the City side by side. HCIL confirmed to Express Drives that the new Civic as well as CR-V have been discontinued. Both the models were made at the Greater Noida plant and the Tapukara unit is equipped only to produce small as well as mid-size cars. Now is the best chance to go and grab the desirable Civic or the versatile CR-V.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched with hypoallergic liner: Price and all details

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Tata Motors commercial vehicle prices to go up from January 2021

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

Heroes on Netflix: The humbling and inspiring tales of racing drivers you can’t miss

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

BMW, MINI cars to get expensive from January 2021: Price hike explained

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!

Year-end discount on Honda H'ness CB350: Buy now and save this much on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival!