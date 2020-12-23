Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

The company says that its India R&D centre, spare parts operations, head office, two-wheeler and power product business will continue as normal at Greater Noida.

We heard about these rumors sometime ago. However, there was no confirmation or denial from Honda Car India Limited. Today, the company has released a statement that says that they are “realigning production operations, to focus on sustainable business efficiency.” To this very effect, the Greater Noida plant will remain shut for production. HCIL on its part will move production operations to its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The company says that its India R&D centre, spare parts operations, head office, two-wheeler and power product business will continue as normal at Greater Noida. These can be attributed to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and low sales volumes. HCIL claims that sales have improved greatly in the last 2-3 months but then the current market condition is unpredictable. The daily production volume was back to pre-COVID days in September.

The sales momentum came back during the festive season and HCIL could cash in on the sentiment as well. Gaku Nakanishi, the president and CEO of HCIL said that the Tapukara plant will be a unified manufacturing base for the company in India. He said that the Indian economy is expected to recover soon and Honda will bring its latest models as well as technological advancements to the market. The Tapukara plant is spread over 450 acres and was inaugurated sometime in 2014. This plant has a 1.8 lakh units/annum capacity. It is an integrated manufacturing unit that also has the Forging, Press Shop, Powertrain shop, Weld shop, Paint shop, Plastic Moulding, Engine assembly, Frame assembly, and Engine Testing.

Honda Car India currently has the City, Civic, Amaze, WR-V and CR-V models for our market. Nearly Rs 2.5 lakh discount is being offered on the new Honda Civic this month. In what can be dubbed as a first, the company also sells both generations of the City side by side. HCIL confirmed to Express Drives that the new Civic as well as CR-V have been discontinued. Both the models were made at the Greater Noida plant and the Tapukara unit is equipped only to produce small as well as mid-size cars. Now is the best chance to go and grab the desirable Civic or the versatile CR-V.

