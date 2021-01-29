Honda begins export to left-hand drive countries to boost India business

The company has begun the export of fifth-generation Honda City with the dispatch of initial batch to west Asian countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai.

By:January 29, 2021 8:13 AM
Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Thursday announced it has begun exporting its recently launched fifth-generation Honda City to left-hand drive countries. In a first for the company, this marks the beginning of production of left-hand drive models in India for exports.

The company has begun the export of fifth-generation Honda City with the dispatch of initial batch to west Asian countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai. HCIL has been exporting the right-hand drive models of the new City to South Africa since August 2020 and the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from October 2020.

Gaku Nakanishi, president & CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its left-hand-drive model to completely new destinations is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business. We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right-hand and left-hand drive models that allows us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers. The fifth-generation City has been very well-appreciated in the Indian market and we hope that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with its best quality and performance.”

