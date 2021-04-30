HMSI to temporarily halt production at all plants

Depending on the Covid-19 situation and market recovery, Honda will review its production plan in subsequent months, a statement from the company said

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a temporary halt of production operations across all its four plants from Saturday. The company has manufacturing plants at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat. The decision comes in the wake of the multiple lockdowns in various cities. Honda, the second-largest two-wheeler maker in the country, will utilise this temporary production halt from May 1 to May 15 for annual plant maintenance activities. Depending on the Covid-19 situation and market recovery, Honda will review its production plan in subsequent months, a statement from the company said.

All Honda office associates will continue to work from home to maintain business continuity while extending support to customers and business partners. Only essential staff will work at plants and offices, the company said. Earlier, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it was temporarily halting operations at its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its global parts centre, from April 22 to May 1, in a staggered manner.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.