HMSI & Tamil Nadu State Police commence road safety awareness drive in Chennai

Tamil Nadu State Police and Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India have embarked to train the newly-recruited sub-inspectors to make roads safer for users.

In continued efforts to foster safer riding etiquettes, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today kicked off a road safety awareness drive in Chennai in association with the Tamil Nadu State Police. The drive commenced from the police academy situated in Kellambakkam High Road Vandalaur, Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu State Police has authorised HMSI to conduct the drive for the safety of police forces. Under the exercise, new recruitment of sub-inspectors will be trained. The 9-day long road safety awareness drive starts on April 28, and it will train around 1000 police personnel.

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “HMSI salutes the Tamil Nadu Police who is working rigorously to protect the citizens. With this road safety awareness drive, HMSI expresses its gratitude to them and wants to ensure their safety on roads by educating them on important aspects of road safety. We thank Tamil Nadu Police for extending their support to us in educating the new sub-instructors to not only be responsible road users but also help in enforcement. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our road safety initiatives for creating more responsible road users.”

The 3.5-hour program will train the sub-inspectors about the rules, regulations, road signs and importance of riding gear, along with the correct posture of riding. Further followed by Honda’s riding simulator to make the rider ready for nearly 100 road hazards by making them face these virtually. Training on Honda’s virtual riding simulator to experience nearly 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

In addition, the riders will be made ready to predict on-road risk via special prediction training called Kiken Yosoku Training. It enables riders in improving sensitivity to danger. The training will be concluded by the implementation of the learning from virtual training to practical training on a Honda 2-wheeler.

