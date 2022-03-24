Hisashi Takeuchi appointed as MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India

Hisashi Takeuchi has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited with effect from April 1, 2022. He joined Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1986.

Hisashi Takeuchi has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) with effect from April 1, 2022. The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in its meeting held today, appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the MD and CEO with effect from 1st April 2022, consequent to the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on 31st March 2022.

“In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Kenichi Ayukawa will continue as a whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till 30th September 2022 and will continue to provide guidance to the Company. These appointments are subject to shareholder approval,” the company said in its official press statement.

Speaking on the transition, Ayukawa said “India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Mr. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead.”

Hisashi Takeuchi shared “I thank the Board of Directors for placing this trust in me. Maruti Suzuki is a great organization with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, the environment and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India.”

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review:

Takeuchi first joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in the year 1986. With vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, he has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021. Mr. Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.

Also Read: Maserati Grecale SUV unveiled: All-electric version coming next year

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.