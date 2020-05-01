Highest-selling scooters in India: Activa rules but this company’s getting close

India's five highest-selling scooters include some big names like the Activa and Jupiter. Here's the tally for the previous fiscal.

During the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, a lot of sectors are currently on a standstill and auto is certainly one of them. All thanks to this, vehicle sales are being impacted significantly in a negative manner. In the previous fiscal too, the Indian two-wheeler industry reported a negative sales growth and Suzuki was the only two-wheeler maker to report a positive momentum. Here we take a look at the five highest-selling scooters in India in FY2019-20.

Honda Activa

The number one spot in the highest-selling scooters list is quite obvious. The throne position is held by the segment leader Honda Activa that still sells like hot cakes even after almost two decades of its launch in India. The Activa became a member of 25,91,059 homes during FY2019-20 compared to 30,08,334 units sold during FY2018-19.

TVS Jupiter

The second spot in the list of India’s top-selling scooters during FY2019-20 is held by TVS’ best seller scooter – the Jupiter. The Hosur-based manufacturer sold a total of 5,95,545 units during the last fiscal compared to 7,88,417 units sold during FY2018-19. The scooter is currently being offered in multiple variants and gets some interesting features like LED headlamp, smartphone connectivity and more. In the last few months, the Jupiter has been seeing a shuffle in its position with scooters like Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Dio overtaking it in monthly sales.

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Acess 125 has remained the preferred choice of buyers for a long time now, and it clearly reflects in the sales during FY2019-20. Suzuki Access 125 registered a total of 5,70,898 unit sales during previous fiscal compared to 5,39,123 units sold during FY2018-19. As already mentioned, the Suzuki Access 125 is the only major two-wheeler manufacturer in India that ended the last fiscal on a positive note.

Honda Dio

Last month, Honda Dio had beaten Suzuki Access 125 to become India’s second top-selling scooter. The sporty looking scooter registered a 4,39,799 unit sales in FY2019-20 compared to 4,46,264 units sold during FY2018-19. Talking of the monthly sales in the month of March 2020, the Dio saw 29,528 new homes last month as against the Access 125 that registered 26,476 monthly unit sales during the same period.

TVS Ntorq 125

The Ntorq 125 has been a hot favourite among the youngster primarily due to its power-packed performance and sporty visuals. The previous fiscal was a good one for the Ntorq as it managed to clock positive sales growth. During FY2019-20, the company sold 2,65,012 units of the Ntorq as against 2,13,039 unit sales during FY2018-19.

