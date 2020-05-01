Highest-selling scooters in India: Activa rules but this company’s getting close

India's five highest-selling scooters include some big names like the Activa and Jupiter. Here's the tally for the previous fiscal.

By:Updated: May 1, 2020 1:09:09 PM

During the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, a lot of sectors are currently on a standstill and auto is certainly one of them. All thanks to this, vehicle sales are being impacted significantly in a negative manner.  In the previous fiscal too, the Indian two-wheeler industry reported a negative sales growth and Suzuki was the only two-wheeler maker to report a positive momentum. Here we take a look at the five highest-selling scooters in India in FY2019-20.

Honda Activa

The number one spot in the highest-selling scooters list is quite obvious. The throne position is held by the segment leader Honda Activa that still sells like hot cakes even after almost two decades of its launch in India. The Activa became a member of 25,91,059 homes during FY2019-20 compared to 30,08,334 units sold during FY2018-19.

TVS Jupiter

The second spot in the list of India’s top-selling scooters during FY2019-20 is held by TVS’ best seller scooter – the  Jupiter. The Hosur-based manufacturer sold a total of 5,95,545 units during the last fiscal compared to 7,88,417 units sold during FY2018-19. The scooter is currently being offered in multiple variants and gets some interesting features like LED headlamp, smartphone connectivity and more. In the last few months, the Jupiter has been seeing a shuffle in its position with scooters like Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Dio overtaking it in monthly sales.

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Acess 125 has remained the preferred choice of buyers for a long time now, and it clearly reflects in the sales during FY2019-20. Suzuki Access 125 registered a total of 5,70,898 unit sales during previous fiscal compared to 5,39,123 units sold during FY2018-19. As already mentioned, the Suzuki Access 125 is the only major two-wheeler manufacturer in India that ended the last fiscal on a positive note.

Honda Dio

Last month, Honda Dio had beaten Suzuki Access 125 to become India’s second top-selling scooter. The sporty looking scooter registered a 4,39,799 unit sales in FY2019-20 compared to 4,46,264 units sold during FY2018-19. Talking of the monthly sales in the month of March 2020, the Dio saw 29,528 new homes last month as against the Access 125 that registered 26,476 monthly unit sales during the same period.

TVS Ntorq 125

The Ntorq 125 has been a hot favourite among the youngster primarily due to its power-packed performance and sporty visuals. The previous fiscal was a good one for the Ntorq as it managed to clock positive sales growth. During FY2019-20, the company sold 2,65,012 units of the Ntorq as against 2,13,039 unit sales during FY2018-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive: More powerful Nissan Kicks facelift bookings to start in May; will rival Creta, Seltos

Exclusive: More powerful Nissan Kicks facelift bookings to start in May; will rival Creta, Seltos

Haryana banning new vehicle purchase is false news: What really has been banned

Haryana banning new vehicle purchase is false news: What really has been banned

Maruti Suzuki registers zero sales amid lockdown: Exports restart

Maruti Suzuki registers zero sales amid lockdown: Exports restart

Covid-19 crisis: Jeep Compass maker FCA to distribute Rs two crore worth supplies

Covid-19 crisis: Jeep Compass maker FCA to distribute Rs two crore worth supplies

MG Motor converts Hector into ambulance to donate to healthcare authorities in Vadodara

MG Motor converts Hector into ambulance to donate to healthcare authorities in Vadodara

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant: Will more power than Creta, Seltos be enough?

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant: Will more power than Creta, Seltos be enough?

Video: Land Rover marks World Land Rover Day by honouring COVID-19 healthcare workers

Video: Land Rover marks World Land Rover Day by honouring COVID-19 healthcare workers

Impact of Coronavirus: Study suggests 53% respondents intend to buy car within six months

Impact of Coronavirus: Study suggests 53% respondents intend to buy car within six months

Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Rolls-Royce's Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

Rolls-Royce's Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!