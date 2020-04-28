Hero Splendor is once again India’s highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!

An interesting change is seen recently in the top two positions in India's highest-selling two-wheelers list. Can you guess which two-wheeler is now second-highest selling? Its neither the Splendor, nor the Activa.

By:Updated: April 28, 2020 11:53:49 AM

Hero Splendor has again beaten Honda Activa to reclaim its position as India’s highest-selling two-wheeler. In order to be specific, Hero Splendor registered a total sale of 1,43,736 units in the month of March 2020. While the Hero commuter climbed up to the top spot in terms of two-wheeler sales in India, it has seen a whopping 41 percent decline in sales as the bike saw a total of 2,46,656 units getting sold in the month of March 2019. The former segment leader, Honda Activa slipped to the third position as it saw a total unit sales of 1,14,757 units during last month.

In comparison to the sales during the same period last year, Honda Activa saw a total of 1,48,241 unit sales, thereby registering a 22 percent decline in sales. Hero HF Deluxe has managed to take the second spot in terms of two-wheeler sales. In order to be specific, the HF Deluxe saw a total sale of 1,14,969 units last month. This has been an interesting change as the top two positions in India’s highest two-wheelers list generally used to shuffle between the Hero Splendor and Honda Activa.

The ongoing lockdown is slated to lift on 3rd May but is expected to continue further. With the ongoing situation in hand, the auto industry is on backfoot and the prime reasons behind are the suspension of operations at production facilities and the shut down of vehicle dealerships.

Talking of the unsold BS4 vehicles, the Supreme Court has given a slight relief and has granted a 10 day extension for the sale of BS4 vehicles once the lockdown lifts up. However, only 10 percent of these vehicles are allowed to go on sale. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Latest Auto News

