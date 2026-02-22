Hero rides beyond ‘Fill it, Shut it, Forget it’

In an industry where advanced rider aids were long reserved for big bikes and premium price tags, Kasbekar is overseeing a technical overhaul that brings elite safety tech to the mass market.

For decades, the commuter motorcycle was defined by a single mantra: ‘Fill it, Shut it, Forget it’ – the higher the fuel efficiency and the lower the maintenance, the better the bike.

But with roads getting smoother and vehicle speeds going higher, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker is shifting the focus on safety. According to Vikram Kasbekar, executive director & CTO of Hero MotoCorp, the new frontier isn’t just fuel efficiency, it’s the “democratisation of safety.”

In an industry where advanced rider aids were long reserved for big bikes and premium price tags, Kasbekar is overseeing a technical overhaul that brings elite safety tech to the mass market.

Breaking the price barrier

“Safety cannot remain a premium differentiator,” Kasbekar said. The philosophy is visible in Hero’s recent launches. The Xtreme 125R, for instance, is the first in its segment to sport dual-channel ABS, while the Xoom 110 features corner-bending headlamps – a technology found in luxury cars and high-end motorcycles.

“By integrating features like panic brake alerts (which flash lights to warn trailing drivers) and side-stand sensors across the portfolio, we are adding a solid safety net to our machines,” he said.

Engineering beyond the metal

As CTO, Kasbekar’s focus extends beyond the showroom floor to the new product development (NPD) process. The company’s 17-km test track facility and its increasing reliance on AI and machine learning simulations are designed to ensure that a bike destined for a rural village is as rigorously tested as a performance machine.

“Our latest vehicles have adaptive systems for ABS and traction control that allow the rider to select the level of intervention,” he said. “The goal is to make the machine intelligent enough to compensate for rain, off-road terrain, or emergency stops without adding a prohibitive cost burden to the consumer.”

The gig economy challenge

A pressing safety challenge is the 10-minute delivery rush started by some startups. “Delivery executives are among the most vulnerable road users.” Kasbekar said. “Through the Surakshit Saathi initiative, Hero is training thousands of delivery riders as first responders.”

Working with the International Road Federation (IRF), the programme uses simulation-led training to address speed management under delivery pressure. By turning 5,000 delivery riders into “safety ambassadors,” Kasbekar hopes to influence peer behaviour within the high-stress logistics sector.

A multi-stakeholder vision

Hero’s alignment with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) 4Es framework – Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Care – signals a move towards civil advocacy. From installing speed-calming measures in Safe School Zones to collaborating with traffic police on accident-zone mapping, the company is positioning itself as a consultant to the state, not just a manufacturer.

While India’s road fatality statistics remain a sobering challenge, Kasbekar’s roadmap is clear. “The long-term vision is a zero-fatality ecosystem,” he said. “Safety should not be determined by price point, but by responsibility.”