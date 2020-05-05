Hero MotoCorp to start production at three plants tomorrow onwards

The company’s other manufacturing plants have also obtained the necessary permissions to reopen and these will commence operations after most of the supply chain partners of the company get the permissions to operate.

By:Updated: May 5, 2020 10:39:00 AM

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said that it was starting operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants — Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan. These manufacturing plants reopened on Monday and production at these facilities will commence from Wednesday.  The company in a statement said that only the essential staff would come to work at all the other facilities and corporate offices, observing social distancing and all prescribed safety measures. The remaining employees across all locations in India will continue to work from home till further notice.

The company’s other manufacturing plants have also obtained the necessary permissions to reopen and these will commence operations after most of the supply chain partners of the company get the permissions to operate. The company’s R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) – has also received the necessary permission to reopen and will resume functioning soon. Hero MotoCorp halted operations across its manufacturing facilities and made work from home mandatory for all its offices from March 22, 2020.

The company said that with the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, most of the company’s extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually from Monday onwards.

