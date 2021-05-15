Hero MotoCorp to restart select production plants from May 17

Only a single shift has now been allowed and based on the conditions, the company will get back on full steam soon.

Image used for reference

Hero MotoCorp, seeing the rising COVID-19 cases, had closed its production plants from April 22 – May 2, 2021. However, the company extended the closure till May 16. Now, the company is ready to restart production at few of its select plants from May 17. These production plants are in Gurugra, Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Only a single shift has now been allowed and based on the conditions, the company will get back on full steam soon. Hero MotoCorp claims that nearly 95 per cent of its workforce above the age of 45 have been vaccinated. The company has been taking up the cause of getting its employees vaccinated. Hi-tech hygiene as well as sanitisation procedures are claimed to have been followed at the plants. The plants that will be operational from Monday will make bikes as well as scooters for both the domestic and international markets.

Also Read Hero Glamour review

Hero MotoCorp currently sells 15 two-wheelers with varying variants within them. These include four scooters in the 110cc and 125cc segments. Hero also offers the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle as well as an adventure tourer in the Indian market. It may not be noted that most of the Hero two-wheelers are also equipped with stop-start technology. Few Hero bikes also come with AutoSail technology that helps the vehicle negotiate traffic conditions without any input on the clutch or accelerator.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is being said that Hero MotoCorp will shortly come up with a twin-cylinder bike. It may be built in association with Harley-Davidson. The latter has partnered with Hero MotoCorp and the former will be looking to increase the number of dealerships selling the American marque’s bikes in India. Aftersales too will be handled by Hero workshops though the exact structure is yet to be revealed. The existing Harley dealerships now fall under the purview of Hero MotoCorp. We are excited for this new phase. Are you?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.