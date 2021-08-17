Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

After the separation from its erstwhile joint venture partner, Hero MotoCorp had revealed its new brand identity at the O2 Arena in London on 9th August, 2011. That said, 9th August this year marked the 10th anniversary of the company.

Hero MotoCorp that happens to be the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has recently created a new record. The Splendor-maker has announced that it sold over one lakh units of bikes and scooters in retail sales in a single day on August 9th – a date that also coincides with the brand’s 10th anniversary. Hero MotoCorp says that this retail sale included both domestic sales and exports and is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period. After the separation from its erstwhile joint venture partner, Hero MotoCorp had revealed its new brand identity at the O2 Arena in London on August 9th 2011. That said, 9th August this year marked the 10th anniversary of the company.

Speaking on the achievement, Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp said that this kind of retail sales on a single day in a non-festive period is unprecedented and the completion of 10 years of the company’s journey on August 9th is a significant milestone at Hero MotoCorp. He adds that the brand’s customers have reiterated their faith and trust by celebrating the ‘Hero Day’ of August 9th, purchasing the company’s range of products in massive numbers, enabling Hero MotoCorp to set this record of retail sales on a single day.

The company says that the record number was achieved due to the retail demand for Hero MotoCorp range of products across segments – entry, deluxe and premium, including scooters and in markets across geographies. Hero MotoCorp also doubled its daily average sales of scooters on the Hero Day of 9th August with an overwhelming demand for the range of scooters including the newly launched Maestro Edge 125, Destini & Pleasure 110. Coming to bikes, the Splendor and the Xtreme 160R also contributed significantly in robust numbers to the overall volume of over one lakh retail sales on the said day.

