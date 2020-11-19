Hero MotoCorp sees strong sales during festive season

Between the 32-day festive period starting from the first day of Navratra, concluding on Bhai Duj, Hero MotoCorp. claims that due to the demand from the festive season, dealerships were able to reduce vehicle stocks to less than for weeks.

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said its sales remained strong during the just concluded festive season, as the company sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters, in retail sales between Navratri and Bhai Dooj (32 days). This was 98% of the festive season volumes sold by the company in the previous year of 2019 and 103% compared to the same period in 2018. It has also enabled Hero MotoCorp to reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest ever post-festive inventory, the company said in a statement.

The numbers are for the retail off-take witnessed during the 32-day festival period – spread between the first day of Navratra and the concluding day after Bhai Duj.

The company’s festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its popular models across segments, including the 100cc Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the Xtreme 160R and the XPulse range in the premium segment. The BS-VI variant of Glamour continues to gain volumes in new markets. The festive season also witnessed strong customer preference for Destini and Pleasure scooters, resulting in high double-digit growth for the two models, it said in a statement.

