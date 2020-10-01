Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

By:October 1, 2020 3:35 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp recently announced a round of appointments in its top management and leadership team. The biggest update being, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B. S. Dhanoa is appointed as a Non-Executive and Independent Director on the company’s board, effective October 1, 2020. Dhanoa has been a recipient of the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM) and has served as the 25th Chief of the Indian Air Force from January 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019. Before that, he headed numerous sub-committees at the Tri-Service level within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and was also the ex-Officio Board Member of Defence Public Sector Units like the Bharat Dynamics Ltd. Moreover, he served as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. B.S. Dhanoa is also the recipient of the Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

Apart from the appointment of Dhanoa into the Board of Director’s, Hero MotoCorp announced the return of Sanjay Bhan to the brand as Head of Global Business (GB). Sanjay will be leading this journey at Hero MotoCorp starting today. In addition to these changes, Hero MotoCorp also strengthened the leadership teams in the Plant Operations with the appointment of new Plant Heads and also elevating young talent from within, effective December 1, 2020.

That said, Rajat Bhargava, the former Head of Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) has been appointed to the newly created Chief of Staff role in the office of Chairman and CEO. Also, Malo Le Masson, the then Head of Global Product Planning is now appointed as the Head of Strategy. Similarly, Ravi Pisipaty, the Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre has been appointed the Head of Plant Operations. On the other hand, Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant is now appointed as the Chief Quality Officer.

