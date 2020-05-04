Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp will commence production from May 6, 2020 while the brand’s dealerships around the nation will start operations in a phased manner from today.

By:Published: May 4, 2020 2:07:33 PM

new bikes that will be launched soon post lockdown, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25, Hero Xtreme 160R, Hero Xpulse 200 and more

Hero MotorCorp has announced that it is gearing up to resume operations at all of its manufacturing facilities in India. The company has said that it will follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India and it will resume production after the relaxations announced by the government. However, at this stage, the manufacturer has said only its essential workforce will be coming to work, while other supporting staff will still be working from home.

Hero MotoCorp had temporarily suspended production for the past 30 days as the Indian Government had issued a lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said that Hero is now ready to commence the re-opening of its facilities. He mentioned that he expects business and the economy to begin the trajectory of its gradual recovery from here.

Hero will begin its operations in a phased manner in all three of its manufacturing plants in Gurugram, Daruheda, Haridwar and at its Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana. The plans are scheduled to re-open from May 4 while production will begin from May 6. Only the essential workforce will be actively coming to work while observing social distancing and practising prescribed safety measures. All other employees across India will continue to work from home until further notice. Hero is awaiting support from its supply chain partners to obtain permission to begin manufacturing at its other facilities. The R&D facility Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) on the outskirts of Jaipur has also been given the green light form the authority to reopen and will resumer operations soon.

Hero has issued guidelines for all its employees. Under the guidelines, all employees will be required to wear personal protection equipment like facemasks and shields, while workstations with personal items will be sanitised regularly and maintaining social distancing will also be required. All domestic and international travel and business gatherings have been suspended. Entry for visitors has also been prohibited into the company’s facilities while employees will also not be allowed to visit vendors or dealer partners until further notice.

Hero has suspended its operations across its facilities and sales network from March 22. and it has announced that in the month of April 2020, no vehicles were manufactured nor dispatched to dealers as all operations were suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

