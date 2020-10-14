Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp handed over 25+ FRVs to the government authorities of multiple Indian states till date. These include Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

As part of ongoing CSR initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief, Hero MotoCorp donated four specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) based on the Xtreme 200R to the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The company says that these unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas. Moreover, these can comfortably move them to the nearest hospitals. The said FRVs come with a full stretcher along with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment like a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features. These safety bits include LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Speaking on this occasion, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief HR Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said that continuing its assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to the front-line personnel from different Indian state authorities in order to assist patients in rural and remote areas.

He further said that designed and developed by the engineers at the Hero’s Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital. Hero MotoCorp handed over four FRVs to Amitabh Avasthi, Secretary, Health, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of Ramesh Chand, Deputy Director for COVID-19 Material Supplies in Himachal Pradesh.

Hero MotoCorp handed over 25+ FRVs to the government authorities of multiple Indian states till date. These include Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Hero MotoCorp has already distributed 14 lakh meals, 37,201 litres sanitizers, 30 lakh face masks and 29,000+ PPE kits to government hospitals, Police departments and other agencies.

