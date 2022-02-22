Hero MotoCorp & BPCL to establish nation-wide charging infra for two-wheeled EVs

Hero MotorCorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited have announced their strategic alliance today to establish a nationwide charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles.

The largest manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles in the world – Hero MotoCorp, has today announced its strategic partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which is a Fortune Global 500 and Maharatna company. The duo has joined hands to establish a nationwide charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles.

With this alliance, Hero MotoCorp has become the first automotive OEM to join hands with this leading PSU to set up a dense charging network across the length and breadth of the nation. The decision also aligns with the company’s vision to “Be the Future of Mobility” to drive EV adoption in India.

Bharat Petroleum, on the other hand, is strengthening its focus on emerging business opportunities for continued growth with this partnership. Also, the company announced in September that it will convert its conventional outlets to facilitate multiple fueling options.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The partnership with BPCL, which is already at the forefront of customer energy solutions, will be beneficial for both the EV segment and customers. This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future.”

Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. said, “Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp, global leader in the two-wheeler industry and with a fine penchant for innovation, is an extremely strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our Energy Stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector.”

In the first phase, these mega entities will set up charging stations in nine cities, starting from Bengaluru and New Delhi. The network will gradually expand to other parts of the country to form a high-density charging infrastructure.

Hero MotoCorp will commence with the development of charging stations in the two cities. Each station will be capable of serving multiple vehicles at once. Also, stations will have a mix of both AC and DC charging points. The entire charging network will be digitally controlled by Hero MotoCorp’s mobile application, making it a cashless affair.