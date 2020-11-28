Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

Mike Clarke has been a business leader with over 25 years of global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. Mike has been working extensively in building, leading and also managing teams across geographies and functions.

By:November 28, 2020 1:29 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp has announced the appointment of global mobility expert Michael Clarke as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Clarke also gets an additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Based out of India, Mike will join Hero MotoCorp starting 1st January, 2021 and will be reporting directly to Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp. The company’s press statement says that the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) of Hero MotoCorp has approved the said appointment. As part of this process, Hero MotoCorp earlier announced assigning the role of Head of Strategy to Malo Le Masson. Moreover, the role of Ravi Pisipaty was expanded as the Head of Plant Operations.

In addition to these management changes, Sanjay Bhan has returned to Hero MotoCorp as the Head of Global Business (GB) while Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant has now been appointed as the Chief Quality Officer. Also, Ashutosh Varma has been elevated to the role of Head of National Sales. Mike Clarke has been a business leader with over 25 years of global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. Mike has been working extensively in building, leading and also managing teams across geographies and functions. A mechanical engineer and an MBA from the John Moore’s University in Liverpool, UK, Mike started his career with Delco Electronics Overseas Corporation that happens to be a subsidiary of General Motors in Liverpool, before moving to Colgate Palmolive based out of Manchester.

Speaking on the latest appointment, Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp said that he is excited to have Mike join the Hero MotoCorp family at this crucial juncture in time of emerging opportunities and new challenges. He adds that Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. Munjal also said that his experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents.

