Hero MotoCorp and ASDC join hands for Project Jeevika

Automotive Skill Development Council and Hero MotoCorp have come together to work for Project Jeevika, wherein the duo trains technicians on the BS-VI technology.

The world’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp, has joined hands with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) for “Project Jeevika”, with a vision of an ‘employment ready’ young India. The Project Jeevika is aimed at training two-wheeler market technicians of the country on the new BS-VI technology.

Hero MotorCorp has trained over 6,000 technicians through its TVET ecosystem, under the Corporate Social Responsibility platform ‘Hero WeCare”. The stakeholders and the brand are together making efforts to empower technicians from financially backward situations to promote livelihood and skill enhancement. The brand is providing free training and development courses in the domain of automotive service.

Under the Project Jeevika, ASDC will train technicians on a variety of modules with the use of content offered by the Hero MotoCorp. Furthermore, certificates will also be provided for the same. ASDC is also targeting to expand its reach and capability to educate technicians and make them industry relevant.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vinod Agarwal, President of ASDC said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Hero MotoCorp for this wonderful initiative “Jeevika”. The partnership is aimed at imparting quality skills training to market technicians and get them updated on new technologies that they will need to deal with while servicing customers. The project has the potential to make a transformational impact especially in the lives of these technicians. We look forward to continue this initiative to impact a growing number of market technicians.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibiity (CSR), Hero MotoCorp said, “In keeping with its unwavering commitment to the betterment of society, Hero MotoCorp aims to upskill the two-wheeler technicians of the country with the latest BS-VI technology. The Project Jeevika – in association with ASDC – will enable these technicians to develop relevant skills required for the latest technology and make them self-reliant, thereby empowering them to lead a brighter future.”

Also Read – Niti moots battery swapping policy: EV industry to get a leg up