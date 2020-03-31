Hero Group announces Rs 100 crore towards Covid-19 relief measures

Among multiple Covid-19 relief measures, Hero MotoCorp is providing food packets at shelter homes and the meals are being distributed with the help of NGOs namely ‘Akshay Patra’ in Jaipur and ‘Wishes and Blessing’ in Delhi.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Hero Group has announced its pledge for Rs 100 Crore as an aid for the ongoing relief efforts in India. The company said in a press statement that half of this sum, Rs 50 crore, will be contributed to the PM-Cares fund while the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. The companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix. Moreover, Hero Enterprise and AG Industries have also contributed to this fund.

Hero MotoCorp, the flagship company of the Hero Group is distributing masks, sanitizers, gloves and as many as 100 ventilators to hospitals and health departments as a part of the relief measures. The company also offered to donate over 60 motorcycles to the health departments in the rural areas in various states. The said motorcycles after having undergone the necessary modifications can be used as mobile ambulances. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp will be distributing over 10,000 meals to daily wage workers, stranded laborers and homeless families in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

These meals are being prepared by the kitchen staff at the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Dharuhera in Haryana; Neemrana in Rajasthan; Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh along with the Company’s R&D facility (CIT) in Jaipur. These meals are being distributed under the supervision of the local police departments and the government authorities.

Moreover, Hero MotoCorp is also providing food packets at shelter homes and the meals are being distributed with the help of NGOs – ‘Akshay Patra’ in Jaipur and ‘Wishes and Blessing’ in Delhi. Not only this, Hero MotoCorp is also distributing 2,500 ration kits for the families in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Commenting on this, Pawan Munjal said that our country and indeed the entire world, is currently facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. In such critical times, it is of utmost importance and urgency that we all come together and support the marginalized sections of the society, along with those who are in dire conditions. He further added that in the extended Hero family, the company is humbled in making this contribution, partially to the PM-Cares Fund and remaining towards relief efforts through other channels. He also urges the citizens of the country to support the Hon’ble Prime Minister and local authorities by staying home and help in stopping the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.