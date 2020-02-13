Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as its National Business Head for India

Hero Electric has announced the appointment of Piyush Prasad as its National Business Head. The company said in a press statement that Prasad will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee the customer satisfaction program for Hero Electric. Prasad brings with him over 20 years of experience and in his new role, he will be responsible for strategically leading Hero Electric’s business across Tier 1, 2, 3 and below markets as the brand aims to further spread awareness for electric vehicles in the region. Moreover, Prasad will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will also oversee the customer satisfaction program for Hero Electric.

Prasad is an industry veteran and his previous associations include some of the renowned brands like Harley-Davidson, Renault, General Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai. Moreover, In his roles at all the prior organizations he has successfully led his team in creating effective strategies in dealer management, training, planning, market activation, ensuring customer satisfaction and market intelligence.

Commenting on his appointment as the National Business Head at Hero Electric, Piyush Prasad says that he is thrilled to be a part of Hero Electric family, which is the leader in the electric two-wheeler space in India. Hero Electric has constantly led the electric mobility revolution in the country, and he added that he looks forward to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in their vision of leading the future of mobility.

Speaking on the appointment, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that Hero electric is delighted to have Piyush on-board, his vast experience and expertise in business & sales management among other verticals will certainly boost the brand awareness and will further strengthen Hero Electric’s position in India. Manu Sharma, HR Head, Hero Electric added that the company welcomes Piyush to the Hero Electric family and the brand is confident that he will play an instrumental role in the brand’s success.