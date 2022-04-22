Hero Electric and Even Cargo to establish women-only electric fleet by 2025

To deploy an electric fleet of 10,000 women riders, Hero Electric has joined hands with Even Cargo. The fleet will be allocated in three major cities of the country – Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Hero Electric has today announced its strategic partnership with Even Cargo, which is the country’s only Women-exclusive last-mile delivery service provider. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is extending collaboration to put women forward at the new-age mobility adoption and enable employment for them.

Hero Electric will deploy a workforce of 10,000 women in the last-mile delivery space in conjunction with Even Cargo. It will be the first-ever women-only delivery EV fleet comprising 10,000 women riders. The duo is aiming to achieve this target by 2025. The women-only fleet will be established in major cities of the country, namely Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “We are glad to partner with Even Cargo and have the utmost regard for their vision to support women by enabling them to avail diverse socio-economic status by creating employment opportunities. At Hero, we consistently strive towards delivering the best across all sectors that establish an ecosystem that transforms the way India travels. With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion, numerous start-ups have chosen various talent competencies foraying into the segment generating widespread opportunities. Such B2B partnerships are all set to change the dynamics of the EV segment, where multiple players will exchange and utilize their expertise and strengths to grow together. We will continue to leverage our resources and support more such communities to fasten EV penetration in the country.”

Karina Bhasin, COO, Even Cargo, said, “Vehicle ownership- an asset of mobility enabling the sustainable socio-economic inclusion of women from low-income communities, remains paramount for us as an organization that seeks to bring more women in logistics and workforce as a whole. We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution, becoming a major factor in enabling women to access livelihoods and earn better. Moreover, the low operational and maintenance cost of ICE vehicles helps fourfold the disposable income of these women with this unique initiative. The partnership has enabled us to bring India’s first women-only delivery fleet on electric bikes. We thank Hero Electric for their support in inducting more women riders into the last mile logistics from a single digit to a double-digit percentage by 2025. This association will pave the way for providing women a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation.”

Furthermore, Hero Electric will conduct training sessions for the riders to ensure road readiness. These training sessions will also educate riders about necessary information about the loans, interest rates, and subsidies that are being offered to women riders.

