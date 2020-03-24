Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

The allocated fund will be used to help stabilise those affected by the pandemic, in medical as well as financial terms.

By:Published: March 24, 2020 3:27:25 PM

 


At times when we know that the entire world is reeling under the effects of coronavirus, there are big industrialists who are helping out with recovery bit. While some are looking at making ventilators in their auto facility, there are others who have allocated funds for the resurgence of society. Hero Cycles falls in the latter part. The brand has set aside Rs 100 crore that can be used to build or address the issue for its partners or supers who are affected by the pandemic.

The fund is for use across India. In fact, the company has also approached many state governments where it has its plants. These include UP, Punjab and Bihar. Hero Motor Company’s international subsidiaries too are performing a similar exercise in the UK & Germany. Hero Motor Company is also ensuring that all its employees maintain the required social distancing norms to stop the pandemic and propagate a collective social responsibility. The organisation, like others now, is practicing work from home for all possible functions and is ensuring business continuity.

Chairman, Pankaj Munjal has set up an emergency monitoring cell that will look at the key requirements of the affected supply chains. Medical support too is being extended to the HMC family as and when needed.

In a statement to the media, Pankaj said, “This global pandemic has unleashed unforeseen consequences and economic crisis across industries. We understand that long term lockdowns are bound to impact the supply chains and livelihoods associated with our business. At such a time, we want to make sure that we do our beat in cushioning our partners, distributors, associates, employees as well as the communities we work in against economic troubles. As an organization that stands for the principles of business with a humane approach, we are allocating Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to help the entire ecosystem around our organization survive this crisis. We are also reaching out to different state governments to offer all possible help.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Polestar 2 electric performance car production begins in China

Polestar 2 electric performance car production begins in China

Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home