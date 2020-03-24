Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

The allocated fund will be used to help stabilise those affected by the pandemic, in medical as well as financial terms.



At times when we know that the entire world is reeling under the effects of coronavirus, there are big industrialists who are helping out with recovery bit. While some are looking at making ventilators in their auto facility, there are others who have allocated funds for the resurgence of society. Hero Cycles falls in the latter part. The brand has set aside Rs 100 crore that can be used to build or address the issue for its partners or supers who are affected by the pandemic.

The fund is for use across India. In fact, the company has also approached many state governments where it has its plants. These include UP, Punjab and Bihar. Hero Motor Company’s international subsidiaries too are performing a similar exercise in the UK & Germany. Hero Motor Company is also ensuring that all its employees maintain the required social distancing norms to stop the pandemic and propagate a collective social responsibility. The organisation, like others now, is practicing work from home for all possible functions and is ensuring business continuity.

Chairman, Pankaj Munjal has set up an emergency monitoring cell that will look at the key requirements of the affected supply chains. Medical support too is being extended to the HMC family as and when needed.

In a statement to the media, Pankaj said, “This global pandemic has unleashed unforeseen consequences and economic crisis across industries. We understand that long term lockdowns are bound to impact the supply chains and livelihoods associated with our business. At such a time, we want to make sure that we do our beat in cushioning our partners, distributors, associates, employees as well as the communities we work in against economic troubles. As an organization that stands for the principles of business with a humane approach, we are allocating Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to help the entire ecosystem around our organization survive this crisis. We are also reaching out to different state governments to offer all possible help.”

