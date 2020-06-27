HERE and UNL team up to fight against Covid-19 through location-based services, here’s how

HERE and UNL to further location-tech-assisted fight against Covid-19 pandemic. With the help of Human Care app, the users will be able to self-monitor, communicate their symptoms with the local governments and businesses in order to bring transparency to new cases based on geolocation.

HERE Technologies, the mapping and location platform company, has tied-up with UNL, a global smart addressing platform, to fuel the fight against Covid-19 and future pandemics through location-based technology and services. It’s part of their initiative under the Human Unlimited #tech4good foundation. HERE and UNL will provide ‘Human Care app and platform’, an end-to-end solution for Covid-19 as well as future pandemics. Xander van der Heijden, CEO of UNL, said: “With Human Care, we leverage tech to enable humans to be prepared for pandemics or disasters. We seek to connect and support the ones in need. We start by giving unique and verified addresses to 4 billion people without an address.”

With the Human Care app, users will be able to self-monitor, communicate their symptoms with local governments and businesses to bring transparency to new cases based on geolocation. In addition to the app, the solution provides an analytics dashboard developed by HERE for governments, policy makers and businesses; the dashboard can identify high-risk areas.

