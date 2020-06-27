HERE and UNL team up to fight against Covid-19 through location-based services, here’s how

HERE and UNL to further location-tech-assisted fight against Covid-19 pandemic. With the help of Human Care app, the users will be able to self-monitor, communicate their symptoms with the local governments and businesses in order to bring transparency to new cases based on geolocation.

By:Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:09 AM

HERE Technologies, the mapping and location platform company, has tied-up with UNL, a global smart addressing platform, to fuel the fight against Covid-19 and future pandemics through location-based technology and services. It’s part of their initiative under the Human Unlimited #tech4good foundation. HERE and UNL will provide ‘Human Care app and platform’, an end-to-end solution for Covid-19 as well as future pandemics. Xander van der Heijden, CEO of UNL, said: “With Human Care, we leverage tech to enable humans to be prepared for pandemics or disasters. We seek to connect and support the ones in need. We start by giving unique and verified addresses to 4 billion people without an address.”

With the Human Care app, users will be able to self-monitor, communicate their symptoms with local governments and businesses to bring transparency to new cases based on geolocation. In addition to the app, the solution provides an analytics dashboard developed by HERE for governments, policy makers and businesses; the dashboard can identify high-risk areas.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Confirmed: MG Hector Plus to be launched in three variants: To challenge Toyota Innova Crysta

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

Watch Video: AMB 001 - Aston Martin's first-ever motorcycle hits racetrack for testing!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS' BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4x4 lever and convertible hard top

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Honda Activa, Unicorn BS4 warranty now extendable to 5 years: Process explained

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales in a year: What makes this Maruti Vitara Brezza rival a hit

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 vs TVS Ntorq BS6: Which sporty 125cc scooter to buy and why?

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

R&D for electric vehicles is the way to beat China: Throwing in subsidies not a solution

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Kia's Intelligent Manual Transmission showcased in Europe: Why the Sonet SUV in India will have a different version

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA join forces for in-vehicle & AI computing system for 2024 models

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

How to renew your car, bike, scooter insurance in minutes during lockdown

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Bharat Petroleum begins self-service at petrol pump in Pune under 'Atmanirbhar’ campaign

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Toyota Yaris fleet car launched: Highest safety kit offered for a sub-Rs 10 lakh taxi

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!