HERE starts advanced real-time traffic service

HERE added that the Advanced Real-Time Traffic is the industry’s first traffic service that provides accurate speeds on arterial lanes with congestion at intersections, as well as the different speeds on roads with high occupancy vehicle lanes (in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US). “This gives drivers the chance to make informed decisions behind the wheel about the best routes for their journeys. The service includes more granular traffic coverage in more than 100 cities worldwide, across all street types, allowing for a better understanding of the overall traffic situation within a city,” the company said in a statement.

“Global traffic volumes have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Even with loosening restrictions, traffic congestion will be more unpredictable than before due to changes in our work behaviour. This means that up-to-date traffic information is more important than ever”, said Jorgen Behrens, senior vice-president & chief product officer at HERE Technologies. “That’s why we continue to expand our traffic offering, helping people, companies and cities to save both time and money and improve the quality of life in cities.”

HERE Advanced Real Time Traffic is an expansion of HERE’s standard real-time traffic service that delivers up-to-the-minute information about traffic flow and incidents that can cause delays. It enables the display of traffic conditions on highways, arterials and supports traffic aware routing for optimal ETA calculations.

Both HERE Real-Time Traffic and HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic are available in more than 70 countries worldwide, covering over 13 million km of roads in total. The services, HERE said, are based on billions of anonymised GPS data points it gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers and more than 100 incident sources. Additionally, HERE is integrating into its traffic services rich vehicle sensor data from millions of connected cars across different vehicle brands.

