HERE ranked top in location index

HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, has secured the number one spot in the latest Strategy Analytics’ Location Based Services (LBS) benchmark report. HERE said it has maintained its leading position in the report for the seventh consecutive year.

In its annual competitive assessment of global location platform market leaders (vendors reviewed were Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom), Strategy Analytics recognised HERE as the industry leader in automotive, industry growth vision and openness. It also scored highly in map-making and freshness, as well as making improvements in developer strategy and visualisation.

Nitesh Patel, director, Strategy Analytics, said: “HERE’s platform approach is beginning to pay dividends and is driving non-automotive growth across target sectors, like in transport and logistics, telecom, media, and technology, among others. HERE also remains a leader in supplying automotive location services, supporting the sector’s evolution to electric-powered automobiles and the revolution to increasingly safe, autonomous vehicles.”

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, added: “We are honoured to be recognised again as the location-based services leader in our industry. This is a great validation for our platform strategy to address multiple markets as more customers, partners and developers recognise the value of location technology as a strategic investment into their business.”

