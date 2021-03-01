Harman acquires Savari: 5G Edge & V2X company to work on ADAS systems & smart infrastructure

Savari deploys V2X sensor solutions and edge-based analytics for automotive and smart infrastructure, including Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Vehicle-to-Phone for pedestrians and bicyclists, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Infrastructure-to-Phone.

Mar 01, 2021
An assembly line at Harman, Chakan plant

Harman International, today announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company developing vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices. Savari’s software and hardware technology will enhance Harman’s automotive telematics and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities, and expand the company’s strengths in 5G Edge, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and smart infrastructure solutions.

Savari employees will join Harman upon closing of the deal, and will be integrated into Harman’s Automotive division, a tier-one automotive supplier for connected car, car audio and connected vehicle services.

“Sensor technology is a core building block to propel the future of advanced mobility and automated driving. The integration of connected cars, cities and devices is only possible through a comprehensive software and hardware stack including sensors, 5G connectivity, edge computing and more,” said Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN.

“Adding Savari’s MEC technology and team of experts is an important component as we continue to build an open platform based on 5G and V2X, working with several partners across the industry to meet the unique needs of our customers globally.”

Savari deploys V2X sensor solutions and edge-based analytics for automotive and smart infrastructure, including Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Vehicle-to-Phone for pedestrians and bicyclists, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Infrastructure-to-Phone. Savari’s hardware and software are radio agnostic, designed to fit any standards-compliant radio.

“Harman is the foremost connected technologies and automotive mobility leader, with the brand strength, scale and resources to accelerate V2X and 5G Edge platforms to market,” noted Ravi Puvvala, Founder and CEO, Savari. “I look forward to joining Harman, and working with their ecosystem of customers and partners, to advance the future of our connected infrastructure and realize safer, more efficient transportation.”

