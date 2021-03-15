Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Kia Motors India has appointed Hardeep Singh Brar in a leadership role who has moved on from Great Wall Motors. Brar succeeds Manohar Bhat who helped lay the Korean marquee’s foundation in India.

By:March 15, 2021 1:02 PM
Kia Motors India has appointed Hardeep Singh Brar as the National Head of Sales and Marketing. Brar has assumed the new role with immediate effect. He was most recently appointed to spearhead China’s Great Wall Motor’s entry into the Indian market. However, after the border dispute between China and India, its plans were halted by the Indian Government. Brar has now left the Indian arm of the Chinese outfit lead Kia Motors India. Prior to his role in Great Wall Motors, Brar also served in senior leadership roles in sales, network and marketing positions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors & Nissan. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “We are delighted to welcome Hardeep Singh Brar to Kia Motors India family as we accelerate our growth strategy to expand to newer regions in India. Kia has been able to disrupt the Indian automobile industry and emerge as a market leader in a record time and with Brar onboard, we are confident of consolidating our position further through a more consumer-focused approach.”

Regarding his new appointment in Kia, Brar said in a statement that he has followed Kia’s journey in India and witnessed how the brand has disrupted the market with its three products. Brar believes that it is an exciting phase for Kia and he looks forward to helping shape the brand’s future.

Brar will take on from Manohar Bhat in the leadership position in the Indian market. Kia Motors India is yet to officially announce the future plans for Manohar Bhat and the role he would play with the company, moving forward.

