GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

The GS Caltex range of lubricants are even suitable for BS III vehicles and will ensure a smooth, stress-free performance from the engine at an affordable price.

By:November 24, 2020 11:40 AM

GS Caltex has announced its range of BS6 lubricants. Given that the entire auto industry has now moved to the BS6 emission norms, suitable lubricants are the order of the day. GS Caltex is from South Korea and has been in India from sometime. It’s engine oils, for both cars and bikes, are available under the Kixx brand name. These pass the stringent tests announced by the Government of India with respect to BS6 lubricants. Caltex says that these oils even have a backward compatibility wherein older BS4 or even III vehicles can use these. The synthetic passenger car oil segment has got two new lubes as well – Kixx PAO 1 and Kixx G1. Low oil consumption as well as max engine life is guaranteed with this lube. There is higher viscosity as well as good low-temperature fluidity as claimed by GS Caltex.

The G1 is suitable for diesel vehicles. A fully synthetic engine oil for motorbikes will also be launched soon. Kixx Ultra 4T is what it will be called. Both carb as well as fuel injected bikes will benefit from this. Package of the engine oil cans have been revamped as well. This in turn, the company says, will enhance the appeal of the entire package.

Manufacturers are bringing in newer lubes that will supplement the idea behind the advancement in the fuel quality. While there is not much difference in the way a petrol BS6 engine functions over that of the BS4, diesels will be affected. There will be more friction in the engine compartment and having a compatible oil will ensure things run as smoothly as they can. Many other competitors too are ready with their BS6 range of engine oils as well as coolants. It is said that GS Caltex is comparatively affordable and widely available as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R breaks cover: Radical new design & 17% more downforce for 200+ hp

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range