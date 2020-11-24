GS Caltex range of BS6 lubricants launched for cars, bikes; Suitable for even BS4 vehicles

The GS Caltex range of lubricants are even suitable for BS III vehicles and will ensure a smooth, stress-free performance from the engine at an affordable price.

GS Caltex has announced its range of BS6 lubricants. Given that the entire auto industry has now moved to the BS6 emission norms, suitable lubricants are the order of the day. GS Caltex is from South Korea and has been in India from sometime. It’s engine oils, for both cars and bikes, are available under the Kixx brand name. These pass the stringent tests announced by the Government of India with respect to BS6 lubricants. Caltex says that these oils even have a backward compatibility wherein older BS4 or even III vehicles can use these. The synthetic passenger car oil segment has got two new lubes as well – Kixx PAO 1 and Kixx G1. Low oil consumption as well as max engine life is guaranteed with this lube. There is higher viscosity as well as good low-temperature fluidity as claimed by GS Caltex.

The G1 is suitable for diesel vehicles. A fully synthetic engine oil for motorbikes will also be launched soon. Kixx Ultra 4T is what it will be called. Both carb as well as fuel injected bikes will benefit from this. Package of the engine oil cans have been revamped as well. This in turn, the company says, will enhance the appeal of the entire package.

Manufacturers are bringing in newer lubes that will supplement the idea behind the advancement in the fuel quality. While there is not much difference in the way a petrol BS6 engine functions over that of the BS4, diesels will be affected. There will be more friction in the engine compartment and having a compatible oil will ensure things run as smoothly as they can. Many other competitors too are ready with their BS6 range of engine oils as well as coolants. It is said that GS Caltex is comparatively affordable and widely available as well.

