Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Initially brake pads will be sold and then, later on, wiper blades, filters (air, oil & fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease & lubricants will be marketed through GoMechanic.

By:September 30, 2020 11:18 AM

Ahead of the launch of Citroen C5 AirCross, Groupe PSA is trying to ensure its spare parts distribution is in place. Groupe PSA has brought its Eurorepar car spare parts to the Indian market. The French brand has tied up with GoMechanic to distribute these parts. As of now, high-quality brake pads are the first ones to be sold. Later on, wiper blades, filters (air, oil & fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease & lubricants will be sold. The parts will be available in GoMechanic workshops as well as retailers in 15 major cities from September 29. These spare parts are for all makes of vehicles that are three years old or more. GoMechanic will advertise the spare parts through their online as well as offline channels. Eurorepar is present in more than 100 countries. Groupe PSA is expected to help GoMechanic with the know-how, marketing and brand building of Eurorepar.

PSA has aligned itself with FCA and the joint venture is called Stellantis. A recent announcement from both gave us the names of the board members. What will the effect of this be on the Indian sub-continent is something we all are waiting for. Jeep India barely manages to sell 1,000 vehicles a month and at the same time, like Fiat it too is relying on supplying powertrains to other manufacturers like MG, Tata Motors and so on. Citroen India can very well use Jeep’s network if they want to, however, these are pure speculations at the moment. We expect an announcement on the same early next month.

Roland Bouchara, the senior VP, sales and marketing India – Groupe PSA said that Eurorepar parts are being built with strict quality tolerances. These spare parts will be available at smart prices thereby giving the Indian customer the choice.

Eurorepar spare parts are not the equivalent of MOPAR by FCA. It is because MOPAR caters only to the Jeep or Fiat vehicles whereas Eurorepar is regardless of the brand.

