Grinntech starts Li-ion battery factory in India for electric cars, bikes, tractors

Not only this, but the company will also manufacture Battery Management System or BMS to help with the growth of EVs in India.

By:January 29, 2021 10:57 AM

Grinntech, an Indian start-up company, has started their Li-ion battery factory in the country. Grinntech specialises in lithium-ion battery cells and now has a factory in Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai. This one-acre facility will produce 400MWh per year batteries. These will be utilised for the aftermarket 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, tractors as well as light vehicles. An investment of Rs 100 crore has been pumped into this facility and last year, the company signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu for the same. These batteries can also be used in electric vehicles thereby allowing customers of EVs to have peace of mind when it comes to sourcing aftermarket units for their bikes or scooters. Not only this, but the company will also manufacture Battery Management System or BMS to help with the growth of EVs in India.

The company says that its new manufacturing facility not only focuses on quality but also safety. Puneet Jain, the co-founder of Grinntech said that given the strategic location of the plant, it is easy to harvest the supply chain as well as infrastructural advantages. There is an optimal level of introducing robots to do many of the factory production functions too. At the same time, Nikhilesh Mishra, co-founder at Grinntech adds that the company has got many enquiries from overseas as well as local customers. That they have a huge R&D team which caters to most of the demands is also a plus point for many.

It is likely that the adoption of EVs will be a bit easier now due to the ready availability of BMS as well as batteries. The latter was the primary reason because most of the OEMs used to import the cells. This made it a costly affair whereas the one which is localised will prove to be much more cost-effective in nature.

