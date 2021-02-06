GreenCell to deploy e-buses in Uttar Pradesh: All details

The company said it will create ‘green routes’ with nine-metre buses; Lucknow and Kanpur will get 100 buses each, Varanasi and Prayagraj will get 50 buses each, and Gorakhpur and Jhansi 25 buses each.

GreenCell Mobility, an electric mobility as service platform, is investing Rs 400 crore in a consortium of PMI Electro, including acquisition of 49% stake, for deploying 350 electric buses across Uttar Pradesh (in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Jhansi). Ashok Agarwal, CEO, GreenCell Mobility, said the aim is to promote green and sustainable public transport. “We are looking forward to much deeper commitment and long-term relationship with the state government and PMI as our partner.”

The company said it will create ‘green routes’ with nine-metre buses; Lucknow and Kanpur will get 100 buses each, Varanasi and Prayagraj will get 50 buses each, and Gorakhpur and Jhansi 25 buses each. These buses, it added, will be able to run 120km on full charge, will be fitted with Li-ion battery with fast charging capability (30-45 minutes), will be low-floor units suitable for local transport, and will have an air-conditioned cabin.

