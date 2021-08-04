Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Currently, AEEE is in the second phase of classifying the GVR and then in the third phase, they will try to monetise all of these impacts and this monetisation is done based on how it has been carried out in the US.

By:August 4, 2021 5:28 PM

Green Vehicle Rating or GVR is something that we have come to know recently. This is because the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) championed for this cause to allow customers to make an informed buying decision. This decision not only involves the upfront cost of the vehicle but also its running/servicing costs for the next 10 years or 1.2 lakh kilometres. Have you compared the GVR of your vehicle before purchasing it recently? Well, I haven’t. This question was posed to the officials of AEEE. Chandana Sasidharan who is the principal research associate and Jaideep Saraswat the senior research associate with AEEE answered our queries. First up, these AEEE officials believe that customers these days do indeed refer the GVR chart before making their purchase. However, the basic hindrance happens to be the classification of many two-wheelers. GVR only caters to the two-and three-wheeler ICE machines and they recently started classifying electric bikes/scooters.

AEEE officials say

For consumers to appreciate and purchase clean, efficient vehicles, they need straightforward information on different vehicle models’ energy consumption, environmental costs, and economic benefits. GVR facilitates this by translating the effects of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions into economic terms, by ascertaining the monetary value of vehicles’ impact on human health, climate, and environment per kilometre ((₹/km). The Social Cost of Carbon (SCC) and marginal damage cost is sourced from secondary literature. In the case of India, there is a dearth of studies estimating the cost of environmental externalities, particularly concerning air pollution. Sengupta and Mandal (2002) remain the only working paper produced in India that derives the health damage costs of air pollution from motor vehicles in India.

The hindrance AEEE is talking about pertains to obtaining the Form 22 which manufacturers are not so willing to provide. This particular form gives out details of the vehicle which are not only present on the RC but also add to the pollutants that the vehicle emits. The officials stated that there is a certain amount of reticence when it comes to manufacturers offering it to AEEE but during the vehicle registration, they need to furnish this document at the RTO. It is also said that customers are also privy to this information and the dealer is supposed to provide it during purchase. But, we all know how it goes and pretty much, things are hushed up from the dealer end.

After getting Form 22, it barely takes a couple of hours to get the green rating of the vehicles. While it is not yet a well-to-wheel process, one can also compare the GVR of various vehicles through the tool on the website. AEEE also takes into account the emissions impact of a vehicle – environmental and health. With regards to the former, AEEE is actually calculating the different categories, which are the visibility impact, the losses to crops and the climate change. Currently, AEEE is in the second phase of classifying the GVR and then in the third phase, they will try to monetise all of these impacts and this monetisation is done based on how it has been carried out in the US.

Being the make-in-India advocates that we are, the conversation naturally veered towards this aspect of EVs and the inclusion in GVR gradings. The officials said that while this will be a nice idea to incorporate this with GVR, maybe they will like to have an altogether different approach to this. At present, many electric two-wheelers are not really classified right now and getting information about them is difficult.

The takeaway I have from this interaction is that not all manufacturers or their vehicles have made it to the GVR. Good and bad, I suppose. Good because my recent ICE acquisition wasn’t listed under the GVR table. You see, now I feel a bit less burdened of having caused pollution or worse still, killed a tree in the process. Bad? AEEE officials assure me that sooner or later, once they get their hands on the Form 22 from every two-wheeler maker, the website will be updated and my particular motorcycle credentials will be updated. Maybe I feel that this particular model may not get much green points.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Evolution of automotive glazing in India: Impact of pandemic and road ahead

Evolution of automotive glazing in India: Impact of pandemic and road ahead

Harley-Davidson back in India: First batch including Pan America 1250 booked already

Harley-Davidson back in India: First batch including Pan America 1250 booked already

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance