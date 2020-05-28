Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors was launched in India during the 2020 Auto Expo held in February when GWM introduced two of its brands in the country - Haval SUVs and GWM EVs. The first Haval SUV is expected to launch in 2021.

By:Published: May 28, 2020 1:26:24 PM
great wall motors indiaJames Yang, President, GWM India (left) and Parker Shi, Managing Director, GWM India

Great Wall Motors (GWM) marked its entry into the Indian automobile market during the 15th edition of the Auto Expo held in February 2020. The company has now announced the top brass for its Indian subsidiary. While James Yang has been appointed as president GWM India, Parker Shi will take over as managing director. Yang will bring his experience from the field of R&D, project and marketing management and will lead GWM India project with prime focus on R&D, plant and industrial operations in the country.

James Yang, President for the Indian subsidiary of Great Wall Motors expressed his gratitude to be given the chance to lead the operations at such a crucial juncture and hope that GWM can work towards providing the best quality products and at the same time generate more employment, business and economic viability.

India holds great importance for Great Wall Motors and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. The company’s commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and R&D facility, he added.

Parker Shi’s contribution to Great Wall Motors’ operations in India will be focussed on for Commercial Operations for GWM in India. He has rich global experience and has made immense contribution in expanding GWM business in Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project.

Parker Shi, Managing Director for the Indian subsidiary of GWM, underlined his delight over joining a team that is looking at making a foray in a highly competitive and soon to be the fourth-largest market in the world.

GWM is highly optimistic about the India market and foresees recovery of the market in the near future. The company is prepared to continue pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a highly customer-centric organisation and build a strong brand image for GWM in India, he added.

Also read: Great Wall Motors debuts Haval brand in India with Concept H Hybrid and Vision 2025 SUVs

On 6 February this year, Great Wall Motors unveiled its Haval brand in India with a promise of launching the first Haval SUV in 2021. The company also introduced its GWM EV brand for the India market.

Founded in 1984, Great Wall Motors is a Chinese automobile manufacturer with its headquarters in Baoding, Hebei, China. GWM currently owns Haval, GWM EV and GWM Pickup brands. At present, GWM has more than 70 holding subsidiaries worldwide and 10 R&D centers in seven countries, including India, the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, and Austria. It has 14 global manufacturing facilities.

