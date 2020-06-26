GoZero Mobility electric bike maker launches re-usable anti-pollution masks

The Exolife branded masks are available at all leading e-commerce websites along with the promise of being reusable as well as having a life of 50 washes.

June 26, 2020

With the coronavirus hitting everyone world over, component manufacturers and even automobile makers have resorted to alternate ways to keep the factories running. Given that the need of the hour is protection kits as well as masks, most of them are making ventilators or PPE kits. GoZero Mobility, an electric bike maker, has ventured into making re-usable anti-pollution masks. These masks are launched under its new Exolife sub-brand. GoZero says that the masks will set the tone for such future launches in our market. These anti-pollution masks are made of 30 per cent soft polyester material and 70 per cent cotton. This is a multi-purpose mask according to the company and can be used by anyone. 24 hours protection is guaranteed and at the same time, these can be washed up to 50 times. There are 50 extra loops made of soft elastic for extra comfort.

These masks are priced at Rs 249 for a packet of two while the one with five packets is for Rs 349. GoZero Mobility says that these masks will be available at all leading e-commerce platforms. The company further says that even at platforms like Amazon and the company’s official website, the masks will be available. In the near future, these masks will also be available at the company’s authorised outlets as well.

Ankit Kumar, the CEO of GoZero Mobility said that these masks will be an optimal thing for everyone given the current situation. Given that they come from a reputed brand and are also available at all leading stores means it is easy for everyone to purchase. Given the cost-effective pricing, and easy maintenance aspect of these masks, they might become an everyday usage item.

GoZero is not the only one venturing into this as we discussed before. Even popular clothing makers like Levi’s too is part of such ventures.

 

