Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

Gadkari has also asked Bajaj and TVS to introduce flex engines in their vehicles, and also instructed them not to approach him until and unless they do so. 

By:September 24, 2021 7:06 PM
The minister stressed on the need to create more jobs, and said for that reason, the country needs more investments and upgradation in technology.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said that he would issue an order in the next three to four months making it mandatory for carmakers in India to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles. He also said that he wishes to see the country get rid of petrol and diesel consumption in his lifetime by switching to locally produced ethanol. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a flyover in Pune, Maharashtra. Gadkari said that he is going to issue an order in the next three to four months, in which carmakers – from BMW, Mercedes to Tata and Mahindra – will be asked to make flex engines.

Moreover, he has asked Bajaj and TVS to introduce flex engines in their vehicles, and also instructed them not to approach him until and unless they do so. For those not in the know, flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel that is made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol. Gadkari added that he has a wish and that is to stop the petrol and diesel use in the country in his lifetime and he says that the country’s farmers can give the alternative to this in the form of ethanol.

He added that PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated three ethanol pumps in Pune. Gadkari says that he would like to ask Ajit Pawar to take up the work of setting up multiple ethanol pumps in Pune as well as in western Maharashtra districts as it would help farmers and the sugar industry. Gadkari also stated that Pune city has become very congested and there was a need for its decentralization. He has appealed to Ajit Pawar to make Pune’s air, water, and sound pollution-free. “I am constructing an expressway on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. I would like to ask to buy land on both sides of the road and set up a new Pune city and connect it with the Metro rail and trains. Decentralization is needed to get rid of congestion, traffic issue, and pollution,” he added.

Referring to Pawar’s speech in which he raised the issue of landowners demanding Rs 18 crore per acre compensation against the acquisition of their land for various road-widening projects in the state, Gadkari said that if we pay so much, how can the infrastructure, like stations and bus stands be built. “My secretary told me that this kind of compensation is exaggerated. He stopped all the work in Maharashtra by stating that we cannot do this with such kind of compensation. I am thankful that Pawar has promised to find a solution to this issue,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, features compared

Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, features compared

Maserati Grecale debut on November 16: Takes aim at Porsche Macan

Maserati Grecale debut on November 16: Takes aim at Porsche Macan

Four offences that can put you on Delhi Traffic Police's list of 100 worst drivers

Four offences that can put you on Delhi Traffic Police's list of 100 worst drivers

Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4th October: What to expect from this micro SUV?

Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4th October: What to expect from this micro SUV?

Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line vs Performance Line: Price, Variants Explained

Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line vs Performance Line: Price, Variants Explained

BMW C 400 GT Maxi-Scooter officially teased again: India launch soon?

BMW C 400 GT Maxi-Scooter officially teased again: India launch soon?