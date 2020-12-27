Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Great news arrives from the central government of India as your driving license, vehicle registrations continue to be valid till March 2021. Since the lockdown had been imposed in March 2020, it is the fourth time, the government has announced an extension.

By:December 27, 2020 6:22 PM

The government of India has announced that the validity of vehicle documents have been extended till March 31, 2021. Any vehicles related documents which have expired since February 1, 2020, are considered valid for another three months. The extension is effective to documents which have expired between February 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Since India was struck by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, it is the fourth validity extension that has been announced by the government. The last extension was announced in August 2020 allowing the validity of an expired driving license, vehicle registration, permits, and other related documents up till December 31, 2020. The same has now been extended till March 31, 2021. The initial reason for such an extension was in the attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced in a statement “Renewal of such documents is still leading to the assembly of people and long queues in front of the Transport Offices across the country.”

The statement added; “Considering the Pandemic situation is yet to become normal and Government needs to bring conducive situation for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all the of the above-referred documents [Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s)] whose extension of validity could not or not likely to be granted due to COVID 19 pandemic and which is expired from 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021, be treated as valid till March 31, 2021.”

This advisory from the ministry has been sent to all states and union territories to be implemented. In addition to the authorities who are to be informed of the extension. It is said to have been done to avoid any harassment of vehicle owners, drivers or organisations in the process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!