Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Great news arrives from the central government of India as your driving license, vehicle registrations continue to be valid till March 2021. Since the lockdown had been imposed in March 2020, it is the fourth time, the government has announced an extension.

The government of India has announced that the validity of vehicle documents have been extended till March 31, 2021. Any vehicles related documents which have expired since February 1, 2020, are considered valid for another three months. The extension is effective to documents which have expired between February 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Since India was struck by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, it is the fourth validity extension that has been announced by the government. The last extension was announced in August 2020 allowing the validity of an expired driving license, vehicle registration, permits, and other related documents up till December 31, 2020. The same has now been extended till March 31, 2021. The initial reason for such an extension was in the attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced in a statement “Renewal of such documents is still leading to the assembly of people and long queues in front of the Transport Offices across the country.”

The statement added; “Considering the Pandemic situation is yet to become normal and Government needs to bring conducive situation for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all the of the above-referred documents [Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s)] whose extension of validity could not or not likely to be granted due to COVID 19 pandemic and which is expired from 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021, be treated as valid till March 31, 2021.”

This advisory from the ministry has been sent to all states and union territories to be implemented. In addition to the authorities who are to be informed of the extension. It is said to have been done to avoid any harassment of vehicle owners, drivers or organisations in the process.

