Gopala Desikan new group CFO of Sundaram-Clayton

K Gopala Desikan takes charge as director & group chief financial officer (CFO) in the rank of whole-time director of SCL.

Sundaram-Clayton (SCL), the holding company of TVS Motor Company and a leading auto components manufacturing firm on Wednesday announced the appointment of K Gopala Desikan as director & group chief financial officer (CFO) in the rank of whole-time director of SCL. Desikan continues to be the group CFO of TVS Motor Company.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, SCL, said, “He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in several corporate finance functions. I am sure he will continue to play a pivotal role in our transformation journey while keeping financial discipline to help fulfil our ambition of sustainable growth in the future.”

Desikan has been with TVS for the last 32 years. He has handled various functions, including direct taxation, treasury & risk management, M&A activities, corporate finance, and various accounting functions both at the corporate and plant level. He is also involved in the group’s international business and long range planning strategic initiatives.

The board of directors of SCL has also appointed R Gopalan, non-executive independent director, as chairman of the board effective April 1, 2022. From that date, Venu Srinivasan would continue to be the MD of the company designated as chairman emeritus.

SCL recorded a 57% decline in its standalone net profit at `16.36 crore for the third quarter of FY’22 as compared to `38.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company reported a total income of `427.17 crore as against `376.27 crore, registering an increase of 13.5%.