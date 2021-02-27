Goodyear to acquire Cooper to expand its product portfolio and tyre business

Combined company will have about $17.5 billion in pro forma 2019 sales.

By:February 27, 2021 10:01 AM

 

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company have announced they have entered a definitive transaction agreement under which Goodyear will acquire Cooper in a transaction with a total enterprise value of about $2.5 billion. “The transaction will expand Goodyear’s product offering by combining two portfolios of complementary brands. It will also create a stronger US-based manufacturer with increased presence in distribution and retail channels while combining both companies’ strengths in the highly profitable light truck and SUV product segments,” Goodyear said in a statement. The combined company will have about $17.5 billion in pro forma 2019 sales. Under the terms of transaction, Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper share for a total equity value of $2.8 billion.

Founded in 1914, Cooper is the fifth-largest tyre manufacturer in North America by revenue with 10,000-odd employees working in 15 countries. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Cooper, Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson. “This is a transformational day for our companies,” said Richard J Kramer, Goodyear chairman, CEO & president. “The addition of Cooper’s complementary tyre product portfolio and highly capable manufacturing assets, coupled with Goodyear’s technology and industry leading distribution, provides the combined company with opportunities for improved cost efficiency and a broader offering for both companies’ retailer networks.”

Brad Hughes, Cooper president & CEO, added, “We believe it represents an attractive opportunity to maximise value for our shareholders. We look forward to the opportunity to combine Cooper’s considerable talents with Goodyear’s.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!