Goodyear India appoints Sandeep Mahajan as Managing Director

Prior to his role as Goodyear India MD, Mahajan gathered 29 years of experience with large and well-known multinational companies. He started his career with Tata Steel Ltd and has extensive sales & marketing experience.

Goodyear has announced the appointment of its new Managing Director of India operations with effect from 1 June 2020 for a period of five years or up to the date of superannuation or retirement. Sandeep Mahajan is succeeding Rajeev Anand, who is superannuating from the company after completing more than 38 years of service and will continue as the Chairman of the Board for India operations with effect from 1 June 2020 till 31 December 2020.

Anand has held numerous senior leadership roles in India and ASEAN over the past 38 years at Goodyear. Most recently he served as the Chairman & Managing Director of Goodyear India which lasted for more than 11 years. His earlier roles include “Manufacturing Director – ASEAN & India”, “Director Manufacturing & Strategic Initiatives – India” and the Company’s “Chief Operations Officer”. Goodyear attributes a significant growth of its India operations to Anand’s leadership.

Before this, Sandeep Mahajan led Farm, Commercial, OTR and Consumer businesses within Goodyear over the last eight years. He has been instrumental in consolidating the market leadership of the Farm business in India.

Mahajan has over 29 years of experience in working with large and well-known multinational companies. He started his career with Tata Steel Ltd and has had extensive sales & marketing experience at Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LG Electronics. He brings extensive P&L as well as sales and marketing experience, both in Indian and key global markets.

Sandeep holds a Bachelor’s in engineering (Mechanical). He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Also read: Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Welcoming the new MD, Rajeev Anand, Chairman of Goodyear India congratulated Sandeep on his new role. “He has made a significant contribution to the company in the past eight years and I am confident that under his leadership Goodyear will further strengthen its position in the India market. His deep knowledge in Retail and diverse experience across domestic and international markets will help Goodyear grow its business in the India region.”

“My endeavour will be to introduce a vibrant culture epitomising Trust, Transparency and Meritocracy in order to win with our Customers and Consumers. I would also like to thank Rajeev for his guidance in the last eight years and wish him best for the future,” Mahajan said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.