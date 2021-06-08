Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear might introduce Cooper tyres here at a later stage. Those looking to import Cooper tyres will also find it much easier to do so via Goodyear's network.

By:June 8, 2021 11:12 AM

In what started in February this year, Cooper Tires has been officially acquired by Goodyear Tires. The aim was to create a strong tyre market leader in the US. The combined portfolio of both the renowned tyre makers will ensure that the US market customer is not left wanting. It remains to be seen if this agreement is also extended to the other parts of the world. In the Indian market, we have Goodyear tyres being offered as OEM and replacement in many cars. In the US though, with this merger, customers will get new tyres for cars, trucks as well as busses. “We are excited to officially bring Goodyear and Cooper together and unite our shared focus on customers, innovation and high-quality products and solutions. This combination strengthens Goodyear’s ability to serve more consumers globally and provides increased scale to support greater investments in new mobility and fleet solutions,” said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear chairman, chief executive officer and president.

This acquisition has doubled Goodyear’s share in the Chinese tyre market. It also claims to increase the relationships with local automakers and at the same time, creates a broader distribution for Cooper replacement tyres via Goodyear’s 2,500 strong retail stores. Cooper is particularly strong in the SUV as well as light truck segments. There are also opportunities for Cooper to expand its facilities to achieve flexibility as well as increase capital efficiency. More revenue opportunities will also be created with this acquisition is being said.

In the Indian market, this may not have much of a relevance. However, Goodyear might introduce Cooper tyres here at a later stage. Those looking to import Cooper tyres will also find it much easier to do so via Goodyear’s network. Who knows, some OEM might even want to invest in Cooper tyres for their products.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

F1 2021: Leclerc on pole after dramatic qualifying for Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton in P2

F1 2021: Leclerc on pole after dramatic qualifying for Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton in P2

Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason