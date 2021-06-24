Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors’ new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Girish Wagh, the current President - Commercial Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles, and Thierry Bollore, CEO – Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with the Chairman, N Chandrasekaran.

By:June 24, 2021 11:20 AM

 

Tata Motors has recently announced changes to its Board of Directors. The company said in a press release that Guenter Butschek, who had expressed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, will be stepping down from his role as CEO & MD on 30th June, 2021. He would however continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this financial year. Speaking on this, Guenter Butschek said that leading Tata Motors over the last 5 years was an exciting experience. He added that the business fundamentals are stronger, and the brand is well positioned to leverage the opportunities in both commercial and passenger vehicles.

Butschek says that he looks forward to his continued association with the company as a consultant in the coming months. In accordance with this, Girish Wagh has been appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors Ltd starting 1st July, 2021. Tata Motors’ domestic business has transitioned to a Business Unit structure with the Commercial Vehicles Division headed by Girish Wagh and the Passenger Vehicle Division headed by Shailesh Chandra.

The company’s release says that Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles and Thierry Bollore, CEO – Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with the Chairman, N Chandrasekaran. Speaking on the latest announcement, Chandrasekaran said that he would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last five years and also, creating a strong foundation for the future. He says that he looks forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the company.

