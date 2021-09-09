Get a Volkswagen Polo for Rs 16,500/ month under subscription-based ownership

Under the new car subscription-based model, customers can opt for a Polo, Vento or T-Roc, which will be available in 24, 36, and 48 months tenure, depending on their needs.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced its subscription-based car ownership model in association with ORIX that happens to be an Omni Channel Mobility Solutions provider. The company had introduced a Power Lease program in association with ORIX in the year 2019 and has now further enhanced its partnership with the introduction of this offering. Under Phase-I, this subscription-based service will be available at 30 outlets across cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Through this offering, customers can get 100% on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover along with an option to upgrade or return the car.

Customers can opt for a Polo, Vento, or T-Roc, which will be available in 24, 36, and 48 months tenure, depending on their needs. The company says that the existing and potential customers can visit the Volkswagen India website for more information and to start their subscription journey, starting 9th September 2021 i.e. today.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience. He added that catering to the needs of this customer segment, Volkswagen is pleased to extend its partnership with ORIX, and enhance its leasing and subscription platform that will focus on providing accessibility and peace of mind ownership experience to the brand’s prospective customers.

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (OAIS) said that the mobility space has been witnessing a significant change in the recent past with a bias towards newer ownership, usage models; the subscription-based platform has witnessed substantial growth in the past few months, and the brand believes this platform will help Volkswagen become more accessible to their customers.

Stay tuned for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.