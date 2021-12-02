Genesys International launches ‘Digital Twin’ 3d mapping program: Claimed to improve driving & navigation experience

The Digital twin initiative of Genesys International will create highly-accurate 3D maps of the top 100 cities of urban India in a bid to help agencies in carrying out various physical inspections and more.

By:December 2, 2021 11:51 AM

 

Genesys International has launched its pan-India 3d mapping program to create the Digital Twin of entire urban India. The initiative was launched in the presence of Sh. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI AAYOG, Government of India. The creation of Digital Twin is claimed to be very accurate. Furthermore, the 3D data will also be available in the form of content as a service to other application developers, service providers, OEMs, governance, military forces and more. The Digital Twin will help the automotive world as well. As revealed by Mr. Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International, the Digital Twin will leverage the EV ecosystem to bloom at a rather fast pace.

Consumers will have access to newly-opened charging stations in a 3D avatar on their hand-held devices. Calculation of driving range with the left-over charge will be more accurate as the company will also map the contours and gradients of the roads. Furthermore, the data will help TSPs (Telematics Service Providers) to put up improved ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) codes.

In the first phase, Genesys is aiming to map the top 100 cities of the nation, which would take around 18 months to complete. In the next phase, the company has plans to map underground structures of the cities and other areas of high utilisation like the Himalayas and more. To do so, a constellation of sensors are being put to use. The list includes both aerial and terrestrial sensors. 3D mapping of the streets will be achieved by backpack-mounted sensors.

On the launch, Mr. Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys, said, “The digital twin platform of urban India will herald a transformation in map usage in this country as we would have mapped-literally- every inch of the city. These highly accurate 3D data- a step towards the Metaverse will mean an essential part of the digital India economy system. Now data of this kind would be available for license to a host of users.”

Commenting on the launch of Digital Twin initiative, Sh. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Government of India, added, “The new geospatial policy focuses on innovation. The capability and content of companies like Genesys who have done pioneering work. Our Prime Minister has been a key advocate of using geospatial content in a host of applications, and his vision of self-reliance is manifested in the landmark geospatial policy. This will have a huge impact on the entire ecosystem of Innovation, Digitization, FinTech and Startup.”

