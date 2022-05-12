FuelBuddy launches its services in North-East India in partnership with Apna Pump

FuelBuddy has launched its services in North-East India in partnership with Apna Pump. The company claims to have so far bagged more than 1,50,000 orders and delivered more than 5 crore litres of fuel.

FuelBuddy, one of India’s first and largest legal doorstep fuel delivery service providers, has recently launched its services in the northeastern part of the country. Moreover, in order to streamline its operations across the seven sister states of North-East India, FuelBuddy has partnered with Apna Pump. This move is aimed at helping the company in expanding its presence across the North-Eastern region as well as amplify its footprint in the country.

FuelBuddy says that this expansion is backed by a Rs 35 crore investment and it promises an employment opportunity for 300 locals in the region. With this expansion, FuelBuddy will initially cater to 15 cities and 100 pin codes in North-East India where consumers will be able to benefit from its 24X7 fuel delivery services through an on-demand app. Its partner, Apna Pump, will deploy 100 smart refuellers on road over the next few months across North-East India.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, FuelBuddy said, “With this expansion into the picturesque region of North East India, we aim to bring doorstep delivery of fuel to all parts of India. We intend to make energy accessible to even the remotest of regions and help bring infrastructural strength to these places. The North-East India is brimming with potential and we hope to fortify the growth with our fuel delivery services that will cover the entire Indian landscape.”

Commenting on the partnership, Arihant Jain, Partner, Apna Pump, further added, “By joining hands with FuelBuddy, we are elated to be a part of a coveted fuel delivery system that will improve fuel accessibility, especially in the regions of North East India. We are excited to be a part of this new launch and hope to enhance our services in partnership with FuelBuddy”.

