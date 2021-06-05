From retro fitment to ground-up EVs: Etrio to expand to 15 states by FY22 end

Etrio, a start-up, is shifting from being a conversion expert to an original equipment manufacturer of ground-up electric vehicles.

By:June 5, 2021 8:51 AM
Image used for representation

 

Etrio, the electric vehicle (EV) start-up, has forayed into the B2C space by opening dealerships in six states, and by the end of FY22 it plans to expand to 15 states; it’s already present in the B2B space and its EVs are used by e-commerce and logistics players including Amazon, Flipkart, LetsTransport, BigBasket, GATI and Delhivery, among others. Deepak MV, the co-founder & CEO of Etrio, told FE that real EV adoption would only happen once a typical driver-owner sees EVs as the preferred option over petrol/diesel alternatives. “With the battle for total cost of ownership in the three-wheeler space being won by EVs, it’s time to build a presence on the ground,” he said, explaining the company’s decision to enter the B2C space.

Etrio’s journey started in 2017, and one of its initial focus areas was retrofitting, i.e. turning a petrol/diesel vehicle into an EV. In 2019, it turned a Tata Ace into an EV, which has been running last-mile deliveries ever since in the B2B ecosystem. Earlier, it also turned a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and an Alto into EVs. This process, he said, involves removal of engine, suspension assembly, exhaust pipe, rear axle and auxiliary components, and replacing these with a battery pack, power electronics, e-axle, etc, and testing these vehicles and getting certification from the concerned bodies.

However, going forward, Etrio plans to focus more on developing ground-up EVs. “We are shifting from being a conversion expert to a manufacturer of EVs,” Deepak said. It already has launched the Touro, the first such EV, in four configurations—Mini Loader, Max Loader, Mini Passenger and Max Passenger, with a claimed driving range of 105-115 km. “This range is more than enough for intra-city movement,” he said. Deepak added that while retrofitting is an easy way to enter the market, there are certain challenges. “A retrofitted EV is expensive, and it doesn’t get FAME subsidy either. For buyers, there can challenges in financing and getting such an EV registered (RTO guidelines in many states are ambiguous on such EVs),” he said.

Succeeding as an OEM may not be easy; the competition is established players such as Mahindra and Piaggio. But Deepak said the experience gained in retrofitting will help Etrio create world-class EVs. “We have gained a lot of technical expertise in the areas of powertrain design, battery packaging and assembly, system architecture, connected systems, and vehicle integration,” he said. “We also plan to launch a new electric four-wheeler next year; it will be an LCV in the one-tonne space.” However, as of now, the start-up won’t discontinue working on and selling retrofitted EVs. “If we don’t see a business case emerging for retrofitted vehicles over the next 2-3 years, we might totally shift to ground-up EVs,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth