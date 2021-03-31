Free rides to and from Covid vaccination hospitals through Rapido: Here’s how!

This offer starts from today. At a later stage, Rapido Auto aims to also introduce its bike fleet into this scheme.

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive in full swing, auto companies are also stepping up to provide respite to the public. Rapido Auto has now extended a helping hand by announcing that it will give free rides to Delhi-NCR citizens. All one needs to do is open the Rapido app and hail an auto through it to one of the designated hospitals. The app will automatically assimilate information that this is for the vaccine drive and thereon apply the coupon code. The list of hospitals that have been earmarked are BLK Memorial Hospital, Max, Fortis, GIMS, Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital, SJM Hospital, Civil Hospital, Sharda Hospital, Medanta- the Medicity, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Max Hospital and so on. However, the terms and conditions say that only up to Rs 50 free ride will be offered and the rest will be charged. Anyone above 45 years of age can get vaccinated using this ride discount.

This offer starts from today. At a later stage, Rapido Auto aims to also introduce its bike fleet into this scheme. The company says that once the vaccine becomes available to the younger lot, they will usually prefer travelling in a motorcycle. Last year, when the pandemic was in full swing and there were no signs of the vaccine, Rapido had introduced the back shield for its rider captains. This will ensure there was a distance between the pillion and rider thereby maintaining social distancing. Customers also had the option to cancel a ride if a captain wasn’t wearing a mask. The rider captains were also instructed to sanitise their motorcycles after each ride.

On the launch of the #RideToVaccinate program, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “With the country undertaking the largest vaccination drive in the world, as a proud corporate citizen, we at Rapido, want to emphasise on the importance of vaccination among the elderly and those above 45, in the face of the pandemic. We are offering 100% off on rides up to Rs. 50 to all citizens in Delhi NCR eligible for vaccination in the current phase. Through #RideToVaccinate, we aim to remove any mobility barriers for the citizens to get vaccinated.”

