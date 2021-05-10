Free oxygen concentrators to be available on Ola mobile app soon: All details

Ola says that the entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator along with the doorstep delivery and pickup will be completely free for the consumers.

By:Updated: May 10, 2021 1:17 PM

 

Ola Foundation that happens to be the philanthropic arm of Ola has announced its partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with free oxygen concentrators that will be available soon through the Ola mobile app. The said service will start rolling out in Bangalore this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia said in a statement that they will be scaling up the number across the country with up to 10,000 units of concentrators in the coming weeks. The customers will be able to log into the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details.

Once the details are submitted, their request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and then bring it to the consumer’s doorstep. After this is done, once the patient gets better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will be picking the device back up and return it to GiveIndia to get it ready for the next patient who needs it. This entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator along with the doorstep delivery and pickup will be completely free for the consumers.

Speaking on this initiative, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said that we all must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. He adds that with the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, Ola will be providing free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need.  Ola hopes that this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and anxiety among those who are impacted.

On the other hand, Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0 at GiveIndia said that the company is happy to partner with Ola during these difficult times and through this initiative, the brand will be providing oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home right at their doorstep.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah's Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah's Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled