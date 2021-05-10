Free oxygen concentrators to be available on Ola mobile app soon: All details

Ola says that the entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator along with the doorstep delivery and pickup will be completely free for the consumers.

Ola Foundation that happens to be the philanthropic arm of Ola has announced its partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with free oxygen concentrators that will be available soon through the Ola mobile app. The said service will start rolling out in Bangalore this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia said in a statement that they will be scaling up the number across the country with up to 10,000 units of concentrators in the coming weeks. The customers will be able to log into the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details.

Once the details are submitted, their request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and then bring it to the consumer’s doorstep. After this is done, once the patient gets better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will be picking the device back up and return it to GiveIndia to get it ready for the next patient who needs it. This entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator along with the doorstep delivery and pickup will be completely free for the consumers.

Speaking on this initiative, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said that we all must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. He adds that with the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, Ola will be providing free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. Ola hopes that this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and anxiety among those who are impacted.

On the other hand, Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0 at GiveIndia said that the company is happy to partner with Ola during these difficult times and through this initiative, the brand will be providing oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home right at their doorstep.

