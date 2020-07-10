Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

It is unclear as of now where Bernhard Maier is headed to but he has served at Skoda Auto as the CEO and July 31 will be his last working day as the chairman of the board of directors.

Skoda Auto’s dynamic former CEO Bernhard Maier has stepped down from his role as chairman of board of directors. His last day in office will be July 31, 2020. He has been leading Skoda Auto from the last five years. It is not apparent where he is headed to next. Bernhard’s successor will be chosen in the next board meeting that will be held on August. The new chairman of board of directors will be chosen as per the Czech rules. Maier has more than 36 years of experience. He has worked with BMW AG from 1988-2001. He was also the project manager there for sometime. In 2001, Maier was appointed as the chairman of the board of management at Volkswagen group’s Porsche Deutschland GmbH. In 2010, he was appointed as a board member for marketing and sales at Dr. Ing. h. c. F. Porsche AG. It is said that here he radically changed the trade and sales organisation for good.

In November 2015, he joined Skoda Auto. Under his able leadership, cars like the Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq, Scala and Kamiq were visualised and launched. The company’s first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV was also developed. At present, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has combined both Skoda and Volkswagen in our country. Jointly, both the companies are planning new products with Skoda in the driver’s seat. The idea is to launch as many SUVs as possible in the Indian market. Between them, Skoda and Volkswagen have so far managed to launch three SUVs this year, with at least two more in the pipeline.

Apart from this, Skoda also launched the Rapid and Superb facelifts in the country. The Skoda Rapid TSI is currently the most powerful entry-level affordable sedan in its class. It doesn’t have an automatic option yet but that is set to be launched this September.

