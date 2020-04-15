COVID-19: Ford begins producing reusable medical gowns made out of airbag material

Ford is also working closely with scientific instrument provider Thermo Fisher Scientific to quickly expand the production of COVID-19 collection kits to test for the virus.

Expanding its efforts to design and produce urgently required medical equipment for healthcare workers, patients and first responders, Ford Motor Company is stepping up its production of respirators, face masks, medical gowns, and collection kits for COVID-19 tests. In addition to the current production of more than 3 million face shields in Plymouth, Mich., Ford-designed powered air-purifying respirator production also began on Tuesday.

Ford also is now producing face masks and leading an effort to scale production of reusable gowns for health care workers. Ford is working closely with scientific instrument provider Thermo Fisher Scientific to quickly expand the production of COVID-19 collection kits to test for the virus.

The company has begun manufacturing reusable gowns with airbag supplier Joyson Safety Systems. The project has created re-usable gowns manufactured from material used to make airbags in Ford vehicles.

Ford has said that the production of gowns will reach 75,000 gowns a week by Sunday and will be scaled up to 1 lakh gowns for the week of 19 April and beyond. By 4 July, Ford-supplier Joyson Safety Systems will cut and sew 1.3 million gowns, which are self-tested to federal standards and are washable up to 50 times.

Since late March, Ford manufacturing, purchasing and supply chain personnel have been working closely with 3M at its manufacturing facilities to help increase the production of urgently needed products. With this additional help, 3M and Ford were able to increase the output of PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirator) and N95 respirators at 3M’s US-based manufacturing facilities.

Besides this, Ford is also continuing to manufacture face masks and transparent full-face shields for medical workers. As of 13 April, Ford had produced more than 3 million face shields for medical personnel and first responders. Besides the US, face shield production also has started globally at Ford facilities in Canada and Thailand and with Ford joint venture partner Mahindra & Mahindra in India.

