Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

The Force Motors ambulances have been divided between Type B, Type C and Type D units, depending on the severity of the patient involved and the accessibility that the location demands.

By:Updated: Jul 01, 2020 4:37 PM

Force Motors has supplied the Andhra Pradesh government with 1,000 Traveller ambulances. These Force Traveller ambulances have been made keeping in mind the recently introduced National Ambulance Code. The ambulances have been handed over to the AP administration. In addition to this, Force Motors says that it can also supply mobile medical units that can be helpful in rural places. These mobile medical units will help doctors administer to a patient on the spot and even provide consultation. Given the current health situation in India, the state and central governments have been demanding ambulances that can cope up with demand. Out of the ambulances supplied by Force Motors, 282 units are basic life support while 130 are advanced life support units and 656 are mobile medical ones. All these ambulances have been made by Force Motors in-house.

A basic ambulance is called Type B and it is primarily meant for transporting patients who might not need any treatment while in transit to the hospital. As for Type C (also called as Basic Life Support Ambulance), it is used for transporting patients that might need basic monitoring enroute. These patients could also require non-invasive airway management. The Type D ambulance, also called Advanced Life Support unit is ready to treat critical patients that need intensive monitoring as well as invasive airway management. These Type D ambulances also have an inbuilt provision to add life-saving systems like transport ventilators, blood pressure monitoring, defibrillator, scoop stretcher, spine board etc. These can be used for treating critical patients before they reach the hospital.

Dr Abhay Firodia Group, for their CSR activities, has kept Rs 25 crore aside for COVID-19 relief activities. In and around Pune, the company has been assisting COVID-19 victims as well as helping the government in upgrading healthcare infrastructure. It has also got mobile clinics that claim to have treated more than 10 lakh patients during the lockdown.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features