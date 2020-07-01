Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

The Force Motors ambulances have been divided between Type B, Type C and Type D units, depending on the severity of the patient involved and the accessibility that the location demands.

Force Motors has supplied the Andhra Pradesh government with 1,000 Traveller ambulances. These Force Traveller ambulances have been made keeping in mind the recently introduced National Ambulance Code. The ambulances have been handed over to the AP administration. In addition to this, Force Motors says that it can also supply mobile medical units that can be helpful in rural places. These mobile medical units will help doctors administer to a patient on the spot and even provide consultation. Given the current health situation in India, the state and central governments have been demanding ambulances that can cope up with demand. Out of the ambulances supplied by Force Motors, 282 units are basic life support while 130 are advanced life support units and 656 are mobile medical ones. All these ambulances have been made by Force Motors in-house.

A basic ambulance is called Type B and it is primarily meant for transporting patients who might not need any treatment while in transit to the hospital. As for Type C (also called as Basic Life Support Ambulance), it is used for transporting patients that might need basic monitoring enroute. These patients could also require non-invasive airway management. The Type D ambulance, also called Advanced Life Support unit is ready to treat critical patients that need intensive monitoring as well as invasive airway management. These Type D ambulances also have an inbuilt provision to add life-saving systems like transport ventilators, blood pressure monitoring, defibrillator, scoop stretcher, spine board etc. These can be used for treating critical patients before they reach the hospital.

Dr Abhay Firodia Group, for their CSR activities, has kept Rs 25 crore aside for COVID-19 relief activities. In and around Pune, the company has been assisting COVID-19 victims as well as helping the government in upgrading healthcare infrastructure. It has also got mobile clinics that claim to have treated more than 10 lakh patients during the lockdown.

